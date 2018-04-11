MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he won't appoint a replacement for Milwaukee sheriff and will instead let the county's interim sheriff serve the remainder of David Clarke's term.

The Republican governor said in his announcement Wednesday that it would be best to let voters pick a replacement in November. That means interim Sheriff Richard Schmidt will keep his role until Jan. 7, 2019. Schmidt has not said whether he will run for the office.

The sheriff's office was created when Clarke resigned on Aug. 31 to go work for a political action committee that supports President Donald Trump.

Walker at one point considered 18 candidates to fill Clarke's role.