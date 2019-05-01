Gov. Tim Walz an­nounced Wednes­day that Min­ne­so­ta will scrap its trou­bled car reg­is­tra­tion sys­tem and seek a pri­vate soft­ware alternative, acknowledging the extent of a mas­sive gov­ern­ment failure that has cost the state well over $100 mil­lion.

The cur­rent sys­tem will re­main in place with rou­tine main­te­nance while state gov­ern­ment se­lects a soft­ware ven­dor to im­ple­ment a new tech­nol­o­gy.

Walz in­her­it­ed the trou­bled li­cense and reg­is­tra­tion sys­tem known as MNLARS from his pred­e­ces­sor, form­er Gov. Mark Day­ton. Walz is seek­ing an­oth­er $20 mil­lion above his ori­gi­nal budg­et re­quest of $53 mil­lion for up­grades and fix­es to the cur­rent soft­ware. The ex­tra mon­ey will be­gin the tran­si­tion from the in-house soft­ware — which was rolled out to scath­ing re­views in 2017 — to a pri­vate soft­ware pack­age like that used in a doz­en oth­er states.

“I’m com­mit­ted to fix­ing” MNLARS, Walz said. “That’s why I reached across the aisle to bring peo­ple to­gether to find a so­lu­tion.”

Re­pub­lic­ans were in rare a­gree­ment with Walz and pledged to find the ex­tra mon­ey need­ed.

“The gov­er­nor re­al­ly led on this is­sue. He was will­ing to take a new and fresh look at it. This is bold. It bodes well for Min­ne­so­ta,” said state Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, the GOP ma­jor­i­ty lead­er.

Walz sought rec­om­men­da­tions from an in­de­pend­ent re­view led by Rick King, the chief op­er­at­ing of­fi­cer of Ea­gan-based Thomson Reuters.

King called the MNLARS’ re­lease in 2017 a “prema­ture and failed roll­out” that was cursed with a key de­sign flaw — once prob­lems em­erged, there was no way to re­turn to the pre­vi­ous sys­tem while the new soft­ware was fixed.

His in­de­pend­ent re­view included doz­ens of inter­views and visit­s to phys­ic­al lo­ca­tions to watch the new soft­ware in ac­tion. He said the group de­ter­mined that the risks of fu­ture fail­ure were sig­nifi­cant, es­pe­cial­ly giv­en the need to con­tin­u­al­ly hire con­trac­tors who had no knowl­edge of the sys­tem and would have to be new­ly trained.

“We’ve learn­ed a lot of les­sons,” King said, re­fer­ring to state gov­ern­ment’s tech­nol­o­gy pro­cess­es. “Some­times les­sons come with some cost,” he said.

Walz said the in­de­pend­ent re­view’s re­port will be a blue­print for state tech­nol­o­gy up­grades in the fu­ture.