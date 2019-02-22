CONCORD, N.H. — It's Girl Scout Cookie Weekend in New Hampshire.
Gov. Chris Sununu made the proclamation earlier this week honoring Girl Scouts for investing in the future of girls.
Patricia Mellor, the CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, says the cookie program teaches girls five essential skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.
If you're in search of Girl Scouts selling cookies, you can visit http://bit.ly/GScookiefind or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
