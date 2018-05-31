AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's governor says an outdated child protection system in his state played a role in the deaths of two children who were abused for months.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage made the comments Thursday before the Government Oversight Committee. The Portland Press Herald reports LePage said he wants to "make sure these children did not die in vain." LePage himself is a child abuse victim.

The Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability presented the findings last week to the Government Oversight Committee about a pair of child abuse deaths, and the committee held a public hearing on them Thursday.

The report concerns the deaths of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in February in Stockton Springs and 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December in Wiscasset. The report referenced missteps by Maine's child protection system.