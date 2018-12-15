It appears that no one can get enough of country superstar Garth Brooks’ return to Minneapolis on May 4. Not even Gov. Mark Dayton.

After tickets for Brooks’ concert at U.S. Bank Stadium sold out within an hour Friday, the outgoing governor issued a formal request that night that the Grammy Award winner add another show for the fans left out in the cold.

“Minnesota is home to tens of thousands of Garth Brooks fans who love his music and are thrilled he is coming to perform at US Bank Stadium,” read a statement from Dayton. “His first show sold out in an hour, with 50,000 people waiting in line — showing there is great demand for another concert.”

U.S. Bank Stadium, Dayton continued, is the “perfect place” for another show. “We would love for Garth to spend the weekend in Minneapolis, where Minnesotans and fans across the region would surely welcome him with open arms.”

On Friday night, Brooks went on Twitter to tell the fans he’s all in for a second show.

“I have some ideas Minneapolis! Thank YOU for loving the music!!” an excited Brooks wrote. “Stay tuned, we have something in store for you!!!”

In another tweet, he thanked Dayton for his request. “Let’s make it happen for the people of Minnesota! I’m in!!! love, g,” he wrote.

Minnesota’s love for the “Friends In Low Places” singer, one of the bestselling artists of all time, is nothing new.

In 2014, he held an 11-show run at Target Center. For a moment, Minneapolis held the record for the most Brooks tickets sold for a single engagement — around 205,000 seats for that 2014 marathon.

Brooks’ 2019 tour includes other dates in St. Louis, Gainesville, Fla., and Glendale, Ariz. Tickets for the U.S. Bank Stadium, sold through Ticketmaster, were all priced under $100.