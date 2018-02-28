Gov. Mark Dayton and state lawmakers learned Wednesday morning they’ll get to distribute a $329 million projected surplus in the state’s budget this year.

The Minnesota Management and Budget Office released its twice-yearly budget forecast in the morning. State economists predicted projected tax revenue to the state will exceed its spending obligations, after projecting a shortfall in December.

“Higher forecasts for all the major tax types contribute to the change,” the agency reported. “This forecast reflects increased U.S economic growth arising in part from short term stimulus from federal tax law changes.”

The last budget forecast, in December 2017, projected a $188 million budget deficit. But Dayton said last week that he was hopeful it would shift to a surplus. That’s at least in part due to the recent congressional reauthorization of funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which was expected to include enough funds for Minnesota to make up most of that deficit.

Last year’s February forecast projected a $1.65 billion surplus, most of which the DFL governor and GOP legislative majorities used for a package of state tax cuts, spending increases for some programs and financial assistance to stabilize the state’s individual insurance market.

Dayton and leading lawmakers will respond to Wednesday’s budget news in a series of afternoon press conferences.