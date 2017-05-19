Gov. Mark Dayton and legislative leaders were scheduled to meet Friday morning to try to solve an impasse over the state’s two-year budget, expected to be around $46 billion.

The stakes of the current talks are rising by the hour as the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn Monday for the remainder of the year .

If they cannot agree on a budget by June 30, state government will shut down.

Dayton, the second term DFL governor, wants more money for education and health and human services, while Republican legislative leaders who control the House and Senate want a bigger tax cut and money for roads and bridges without new revenue to pay for it.

The Legislature recently passed budget bills that Dayton swiftly vetoed, saying they would prevent the state from delivering essential services, especially to vulnerable Minnesotans.

Both sides can make a claim to public support. Dayton is a popular second term governor, while GOP lawmakers point to the 2016 election results that saw Republicans take control of the Senate and pick up House seats.

The state’s coffers are flush with a projected $1.65 billion surplus.

This story is developing.