Gov. Mark Dayton said Wednesday he would create a task force to deal with abuses in senior homes revealed in a Star Tribune series this week.

"The senior care failures are really appalling," he said during a morning news conference.

The task force comprising agency heads and experts would assess the situation and come up with remedies, including proposals for the next legislative session that begins in February, Dayton said.

The Star Tribune series has detailed abuse of residents in senior care centers by other residents and staff — frequently without consequence — while the victims who report the abuse often face retribution. The Dept. of Health, which regulates the industry, investigates just 3 percent of abuse claims, according to a review of public records.

"Some of the acts that have been reported are criminal acts. I'm at a loss to understand why they aren't reported immediately as criminal acts to law enforcement agencies. Those are the kinds of questions I have," Dayton said. His ultimate goal, he said, is that Minnesotans "be assured that their loved ones are being properly cared for and protected in those situations."

Gov. Mark Dayton speaks at the Minnesota Capitol on October 30, 2017. GLEN STUBBE glen.stubbe@startribune.com

Dayton also said the industry should step up: "And I also call on the care industry that house these individuals, as well as others with disabilities and infirmities, to step forward and be part of the task force and take responsibility."

Dayton spoke openly about a difficult recent period for state government, extending from the executive branch to the Legislature, where sexual harassment allegations have exposed an uncomfortable work environment for many women.

"I take very seriously the importance of providing to the people of Minnesota excellent quality services and support and assistance and the reports of the last week or 10 days have been very distressing to me," Dayton said.

Dayton took up the failures of the state's new licensing and registration software, which has bedeviled some users since a rocky rollout that began this summer.

"I want to apologize to the Minnesotans who have been inconvenienced by the failures of the registration system. We learned this morning about the failure of specialized plates. Someone in the department said it was a glitch. My response was, it's not a glitch. It's doesn't work," he said.

MNLARS has processed 1.7 million vehicle registrations and 600,000 title transfers since it was rolled out in July, Dayton said, "But it's far from where it needs to be, where it should be."

Finally, Dayton addressed the sexual harassment allegations that have hit the Capitol in the past week, particularly at the Legislature: "Our employees in the executive, legislative and judicial branch, deserve — just as our citizens do — safe and constructive working environments. Obviously it's failed to be provided in the Legislature, and reports are that has not been provided consistently in the executive branch," Dayton said.

Dayton said he has asked his budget director Myron Frans, who also oversees personnel issues, to review executive branch policies with other senior leaders and make some quick recommendations "so we provide rapid and effective and consistent response to anyone who is harmed," he said.