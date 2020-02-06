MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is recovering after undergoing surgery Thursday for a broken shoulder she suffered after being tripped by her dog.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said the procedure "went off without a hitch."

"She is in high spirits and is doing well as she begins her recovery. The governor extends her appreciation to the people of Alabama for their continued support and prayers and looks forward to getting back to work on their behalf," Maiola said in a statement.

The 75-year-old governor broke her shoulder last week after tripping on her dog Missy, a 5-year-old rescue dog. The Republican governor gave her State of the State address Tuesday night with her arm in a sling.

Ivey told reporters Wednesday she would undergo a "little repair work" for the injury.

Last year, the governor announced that she had been diagnosed with early stage lung cancer and was being treated with radiation. Her office said in January that medical scans showed a good response to treatment and that her doctor considered her cured.