ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov-elect Tim Walz will announce the first five state agency heads who will serve in his administration.

Walz and Lt. Gov.-elect Peggy Flanagan have called a news conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday to name his first five out of what will eventually be 23 commissioners for his new administration. Walz's transition team received over 500 applications for the leadership positions.

The Democratic governor-elect has hinted that some could be holdovers from Gov. Mark Dayton's administration.

Cabinet members require confirmation from the Senate, where Republicans hold a one-vote majority.

Walz's inauguration is Jan. 7.