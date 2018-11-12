If you've got Comcast's Xfinity Triple Play bundle that includes Internet, Preferred Cable TV (220 channels or more) and phone or home, you're among Comcast's elite customers. Triple Play customers pay between $100 and $200 a month.

At a time when the pace of cord cutting grows faster and faster, Comcast is rewarding loyal customers with a genuinely good deal--a 9.7-inch iPad6 Wi-Fi for $120 plus tax. It's a 128 GB iPad in Space Gray that customers can buy for $120 or spread payments on your Comcast bill for $5 a month. At Apple.com it's $429, although it will be discounted to $329 on Black Friday at various retailers, according to Consumer Watchdog.

It's a good deal for consumers already on the Triple Play but adding services just to qualify for the deal may not be a good deal, said John Brillhart of Cable Alternatives in Fridley. Brillhart helps Twin Cities customers cut the cord and migrate to lower cost streaming services. "A lot of incentives are to sign people up for additional services but be careful of one or two year contracts," he said. "The deal is not a good idea if you don't already have the Triple Play."

It's a good enough deal that if you want the iPad for $120 and you don't have the Triple Play, Consumer World suggests asking family or friends who do and ordering it through them.

Fine print? According to Comcast, the offer runs through the end of the year while supplies last. Limit one per account. Not available in bulk communities where service is provided as an amenity. If all services are canceled before the 24 months are up, the entire iPad balance becomes due.