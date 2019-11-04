CARSON, Calif. — Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns, Michael Badgley kicked four field goals and the Los Angeles Chargers dominated the Green Bay Packers 26-11 on Sunday.

Los Angeles (4-5) snapped a three-game home losing streak in what was easily its best game of the year. The offense moved the ball consistently in Shane Steichen's first game as coordinator, and the defense kept Aaron Rodgers and the Packers out of the end zone until midway through the fourth quarter.

Steichen, who was promoted after Ken Whisenhunt was fired last Monday, called a good game as the Chargers weren't faced with many third-and-long situations. Gordon, who came in averaging only 2.5 yards per carry, had 80 yards on 20 carries, including a pair of 1-yard TDs off left guard in the third and fourth quarters. Austin Ekeler added 70 yards as the Chargers rushed for a season-high 159 yards and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

"We established the run and committed to it. It was giving them enough opportunities," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. "Shane did an outstanding job. I thought he was aggressive when he needed to be. He prepared well all week and the players have confidence in him. Everyone stepped up and did what they had to do."

Philip Rivers completed 21 of 28 passes for 294 yards and Mike Williams had his first 100-yard receiving day in his three-year career with three receptions for 111 yards. Hunter Henry had 84 yards on seven catches.

"For whatever reason, we do better when it seems like the Chargers don't have a chance. I don't think anyone gave us a chance today and all three phases did a good job," Rivers said.

Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 161 yards as the Packers (7-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped. Green Bay's lone touchdown came with 6:21 remaining, when Rodgers found a wide-open Jamaal Williams for a 10-yard touchdown. Rodgers then got Green Bay within 26-11 with a two-point conversion. Rodgers got most of his yards in the final 15 minutes after he was held to a career-low 61 yards through three quarters.

Packers running back Aaron Jones came in averaging 137.8 scrimmage yards in his past four games but was held to 29 yards (30 rushing, minus-1 receiving). Davante Adams had seven receptions for 41 yards after missing the last four games because of turf toe.

Rodgers was sacked three times as Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram each had 1½ sacks. Bosa has 5½ sacks in his past three games.

Los Angeles dominated the first half on both sides of the ball but could not get into the end zone as Badgley supplied all the points with field goals from 29, 40 and 34 yards. The Chargers gained 250 yards in the first half and had a pair of scoring drives that started inside their 10. They gave up only 50 yards defensively, the first time since 2011 they had allowed that few in the first half.

It was only the third time under Rodgers — and first time since 2013 — that the Packers have had 50 yards or fewer in the first half.

"Really when you look at it, at the half we were pretty fortunate to only be down 9-0," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Our defense did a good job of keeping the Chargers out of the end zone. Offensively, there was no rhythm whatsoever."

Badgley added a 43-yard field goal in the second half in his first action of the season. He missed the first eight games with a groin injury.

INJURIES

Chargers: OT Sam Tevi and LB Denzel Perryman both suffered knee injuries and did not return.

UP NEXT

Packers: Host Carolina next Sunday. Green Bay is 4-1 at home.

Chargers: Travel to Oakland for a Thursday night game against the Raiders.