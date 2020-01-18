TROY, Ala. — Ty Gordon had a season-high 20 points as Troy topped Georgia State 75-65 on Saturday.
KJ Simon had 16 points and nine rebounds for Troy (8-12, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference). Desmond Williams added 13 points and six rebounds and Tahj Small had 10 points and six rebounds.
Darian Adams, the Trojans' leading scorer entering the game at 13 points per game, scored six on 1-of-11 shooting.
Justin Roberts had 15 points and seven assists for the Panthers (13-7, 6-3). Corey Allen scored 14 and Kane Williams 13.
Troy matches up against Arkansas-Little Rock on the road on Wednesday. Georgia State matches up against Georgia Southern on the road next Saturday.
