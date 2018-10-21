– Gophers quarterback Zack Annexstad did not play in the second half of Saturday's game against Nebraska because of an abdominal injury suffered shortly before halftime, coach P.J. Fleck said after the game. Annexstad was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

"Zack had an internal injury in his midsection and they got him to the hospital,'' Fleck said. "I think as of right now, he's being released and will meet us at the airplane. They wanted to take him in based on the tests they did at halftime.''

Fleck said Annexstad was coughing a lot after being injured. "Our trainers did a great job of jumping into action,'' Fleck said.

Annexstad completed nine of 20 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown in the first half. His 13-yard touchdown pass to Demetrius Douglas with 52 seconds in the second quarter cut Nebraska's lead to 28-8.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan took over for Annexstad in the second half. He completed 11 of 16 passes for 214 yards with an interception. He also rushed four times for 35 yards.

Brooks not on trip

Gophers senior running back Shannon Brooks did not make the trip for Saturday's game. Brooks was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted his roommate. He was released from Hennepin County jail on Monday afternoon, and no charges were pressed, though the Minneapolis City Attorney's office continues its investigation.

"Everything is still evolving,'' Fleck said after the game. "I take that stuff very seriously. When that stuff happens, we're going to choose to do the right thing. … I just want to make sure I have all the facts.''

Fleck revealed Tuesday that his plan before the arrest was to play Brooks against the Huskers, and Fleck said during his weekly TV show that Brooks would practice on Thursday. Brooks, who has more than 2,500 all-purpose yards in his career, missed the season's first six games because of a torn ACL suffered just before spring practice.

Run over

The Gophers allowed their previous two opponents, Iowa and Ohio State, to rush for an average of 99 yards per game. Nebraska surpassed that mark in only six carries, with running back Devin Ozigbo rushing for touchdowns of 40 and 59 yards in that span. Nebraska finished with 383 rushing yards on 43 carries.

Etc.

•Gophers defensive back Antonio Shenault left the game because of a head injury.

• Gophers defensive tackle O.J. Smith missed his second consecutive game because of a head injury. Cornerback Terell Smith returned from a head injury. Defensive end Tai'yon Devers was back after missing the Ohio State game (coach's decision).

•Gophers junior receiver Tyler Johnson caught 11 passes for 184 yards, his third consecutive 100-yard receiving game of the season. He has five 100-yard games on the season and eight for his career.

•Nebraska sophomore wide receiver JD Spielman of Eden Prairie needed five catches to reach 100 for his career. He got seven by halftime and finished with eight catches for 77 yards, becoming the first Husker to meet the 100-catch milestone before his junior season.

•Former Gophers defensive lineman Bob Coughlin, father of rush end Carter Coughlin, gave the captains' breakfast speech to the team.