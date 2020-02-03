The Gophers wrestling team defeated Indiana 38-9 on Sunday in Bloomington behind four pins in the first six matches.

Bailee O’Reilly, Owen Webster, Hunter Ritter and Gable Steveson all pinned their opponents to earn the Gophers (9-5, 4-2 Big Ten) a combined 24 team points. The four pins are their most this season in a dual.

O’Reilly and Webster pinned their opponents in the second period, while Ritter and Steveson, the country’s top-ranked heavyweight, needed less than a period.

All three of Steveson’s pins this season have come in the first period with each coming quicker and quicker. His first took 2:20, his second took 1:12, and Sunday’s fall came at the 56-second mark.

Indiana fell to 1-8, 1-7.

On Friday the Gophers won at Purdue 27-12.

Minnesota has three duals left in the Big Ten season, beginning Sunday with Penn State.

U men’s tennis rallies

The Gophers men’s tennis team won the final three singles matches to beat Alabama 4-3 at the Baseline Tennis Center.

After victories by the Gophers’ Stefan Milicevic and Bodin Zarkovic tied the match, Jackson Allen pulled out a 6-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alexey Nesterov.

With the nonconference victory, the Gophers improved to 4-1.

