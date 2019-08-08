Gophers receiver Clay Geary was the last of his four roommates to throw out first pitches at the Twins game Wednesday at Target Field. Little did he know, his friends had been plotting a strike via group text.

When Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson, who caught the pitches, ran the ball back to the mound, he informed the junior receiver he had just earned a scholarship for the Gophers. That's when Carter Coughlin, Thomas Barber, Kamal Martin and Antoine Winfield Jr. dogpiled onto Geary, while the rest of the Gophers' cheers echoed from their suite behind home plate.

"All my family watching the game, my grandpa's watching the game. I told them I was throwing the first pitch," Geary said. "And just to have them be there watching me get a scholarship, I wouldn't want it any other way. I mean, that was perfect."

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Geary's determination is a real representation of the culture Fleck has implemented in the program.

MEGAN RYAN