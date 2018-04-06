Gophers women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings interviewed for the same position at Texas Tech on Thursday, a university official confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Stollings, whose team finished 24-9 and lost to Oregon in the second round of the NCAA tournament this season, has an 82-47 record in four seasons at Minnesota.

Texas Tech fired Candi Whitaker in January after a 52-84 record in 4½ seasons as head coach. Stollings replaced Pam Borton in 2014 after two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth (2012-14) and one at Winthrop (2011-12).

The Gophers lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Stollings’ first season in 2014-15. But Minnesota won its first game in the Big Dance since 2009 by upsetting Green Bay in the first round last month.

MARCUS FULLER