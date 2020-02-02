Gophers gameday

2 p.m. vs. Rutgers • Williams Arena • ESPN2, 96.7-FM

U faces stingy Scarlet Knights

Gophers update: The Gophers (13-8, 3-7 Big Ten) will be looking for consecutive wins for the first time since late December. The key will be ball control and containing Rutgers' high-scoring Arella Guirantes. Rutgers averages about 20 points off turnovers in wins, just 12 in losses. F Taiye Bello is coming off a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double vs. Nebraska, her 10th in 21 games. G Jasmine Powell has averaged 17 points in the last two games as a starter.

Rutgers update: The Scarlet Knights (16-4, 6-3) are coming off a 31-point win over Illinois, one that ended a two-game losing streak. Rutgers is all about defense, ranking seventh in field goal percentage defense (.336) and 13th in scoring defense (54.1). It is outscoring opponents in the paint by 15.2 points per game and it is 16-2 when winning that battle.

Kent Youngblood