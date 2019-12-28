– The Gophers women’s basketball team didn’t wait long to show if it was ready for Big Ten play. At least the first half.

Sara Scalia scored 22 points, Destiny Pitts added 21 and the Gophers beat Penn State 81-74 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday in the conference opener for both teams.

The Gophers (11-1) led 28-10 after one quarter and 54-21 at halftime in winning their 11th game in a row following a season-opening loss to Missouri State. The Gophers shot 63.6% from the field in the first half, making seven three-pointers on 10 attempts, while Penn State (6-6) shot 21.1% overall and 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Penn State only got within single digits late, as the Gophers turned the ball over four times in the final minute. Kamaria McDaniel scored 31 points for Penn State.

The Gophers improved to 16-22 all-time in Big Ten openers and 12-25 in conference road openers. They have won eight of their past nine meetings with the Lady Lions, including five in a row.