For much of this season, coaching the Gophers has made Marlene Stollings feel as if she’s been playing a game of whac-a-mole. “You fix one thing,’’ she said, “and something else pops up.’’

One of their most persistent problems has been maintaining a high level of play for an entire game. They didn’t solve that one Monday, but they endured a third-quarter collapse to defeat Northwestern 71-61 at Williams Arena. It marked the first time this season that the Gophers (14-12, 5-8 Big Ten), who beat Rutgers on Saturday, have won consecutive Big Ten games.

The Gophers led 34-22 at halftime before the third-quarter swoon. The Wildcats outscored them 26-12, beginning the quarter on a 13-1 run and taking a 48-46 lead. A 6-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter restored the Gophers’ lead, and strong defense helped them hold on for their 11th victory in 15 home games this season.

Northwestern (17-8, 6-6) lost its third consecutive game. Hopkins native Nia Coffey, playing her final regular-season game at Williams Arena, led all scorers with 33 points. Carlie Wagner paced the Gophers with 25 points, and Kenisha Bell added 18.

The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 11 but was postponed after the death of Northwestern guard Jordan Hankins.

The Gophers appeared to be catching Northwestern at a vulnerable time. The Wildcats began the season 13-2 but have staggered through the past six weeks, losing five of their past nine games--including a dreadful 66-38 loss at Indiana last Saturday.

They started very slowly Monday against a determined Gophers defense. Wagner scored 10 in the first quarter, matching the Wildcats’ team output as the Gophers took a 15-10 lead. The Gophers outrebounded Northwestern 16-7 in the quarter, including an early 6-0 edge in offensive boards.

The Wildcats had trouble establishing offensive flow against a determined Gophers defense. A Wagner three-pointer began a 9-0 run as the Gophers outscored Northwestern 11-2 to close the second quarter, giving the Gophers a 12-point halftime lead.

Everything fell apart for the Gophers in the third, as that lead turned into a two point deficit. Their defense pulled another disappearing act, allowing Northwestern to start the quarter on an 8-0 run. After a Taiye Bello free throw, the Wildcats scored five consecutive points, tying the score at 35.

The Gophers did not score a field goal until 2:50 remained in the quarter. By that time, Northwestern had taken a 41-39 lead, with Coffey supplying most of the firepower. She scored 14 points in the quarter, including three down the stretch as the Wildcats took a 48-46 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Gophers scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to go ahead 52-48. Another 6-0 spurt later in the quarter stretched their lead to nine points.