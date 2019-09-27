The Gophers women's soccer team will play Penn State at 6 p.m. Friday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in its Big Ten home opener.

Minnesota (1-7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) is 6-20-1 all-time against the Nittany Lions. But the last time they met, in the championship game of the 2018 conference tournament, the Gophers and Penn State played a scoreless match for 110 minutes before Minnesota won on penalty kicks to advance to the NCAA tournament.

The Nittany Lions (5-4-1, 1-1) are coming off a 5-1 win over Michigan State on Sunday.

Minnesota lost to Rutgers and Maryland on the road last weekend; the score was 2-0 in both games.

• Grace Riermann of Bethel defeated Ginger Valentine of Gustavus 7-5, 6-4 to win the singles championship in the ITA Midwest Regional in St. Peter, Minn.

She and her sister, Maggie, also won the doubles title for the second year in a row, beating Madeline Prins and Faith Yim of Carleton, 5-7, 6-4 (10-8, tiebreaker).

• St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann and St. Thomas offensive lineman Elijah Rice, both seniors, were named among the 185 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

• The Gophers men's and women's swimming and diving teams will hold their Maroon vs. Gold intrasquad meet and alumni gathering at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

• Augustana defeated crosstown rival Sioux Falls 20-13 in an NSIC South Division football game on Thursday despite being outgained 319 yards to 139. Zach Masoli's 2-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter broke a 13-all tie.