Freshman midfielder Katie Duong scored her first career goal in the 81st minute Thursday and gave the Gophers a 1-0 victory over Northwestern in a Big Ten women's soccer game in Evanston, Ill. It was Minnesota's first conference road win this year and came in the next-to-last match of the regular season.

Duong's shot, from outside the penalty area, hit the crossbar and then landed behind the goal line. It was not called a goal until a referee reviewed the play.

Maddie Nielsen had two saves for the shutout for Minnesota (3-11-4, 2-6-2 Big Ten). Mackenzie Wood had five stops for the Wildcats (5-9-3, 3-5-2).

U walk-on arrested

A preferred walk-on for the Gophers is no longer on the football team after an early morning incident Sunday resulted in a DWI charge.

University of Minnesota police arrested Micah Roane, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman out of Chaska, at 4:31 a.m., releasing him about three hours later. The police charged the 19-year-old with a misdemeanor for operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 within two hours.

He has not played this year.

MEGAN RYAN

• The Gophers' Tanner Morgan was added to the watch list for the Manning Award, the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' bowl performances in its balloting.

Bello noticed

Gophers senior Taiye Bello was named to the watch list for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation's top power forward.