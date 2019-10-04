The No. 2-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team opens its WCHA season at Minnesota State Mankato this weekend, and at stake will be its 43-game winning streak against the Mavericks. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Mankato Civic Center.

Minnesota went 4-0 against the MSU Mankato last season but needed to rally for a 3-2 overtime victory in their last meeting.

Both teams are 2-0 now after sweeping nonconference foes last weekend. The Gophers beat Colgate 2-0 and 8-1 at home. Forwards Sarah Potomak and Taylor Heise both two goals and two assists in the series.

The Mavericks beat RPI 4-0 and 3-0 on the road. Abigail Levy made 14 saves in the first shutout, Calla Frank 13 in the second.

U ties in soccer

The Gophers soccer team tied Michigan State 0-0 at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium on Thursday night. Minnesota (2-8-3, 1-3-1 Big Ten) dominated the Spartans (8-3-1, 1-2-1) in shots on goal in regulation 8-1 but was outshot 2-1 in the two 10-minute overtimes.

Maddie Nielsen made three saves for the Gophers, while midfielder Katie Duong had five shots.

Etc.

• Maggie Ewen of St. Francis finished fourth in the women’s shot put at the world track and field championships in Doha, Qatar. She recorded a mark of 62 feet, 1¼ inches in the final. China’s Gong Lijiao defended her world title with a throw of 64-1¾.

• The Gophers wrestling team will face Rider on Nov. 15 at Williams Arena. The match will be the Gophers’ first dual meet on the raised-floor venue since February of 2016. The time of the dual has not been set. Minnesota’s dual against the Broncos last season was canceled because of travel complications.

• Don Johnson, the former Fargo Shanley boys’ and girls’ golf coach for more than 30 years, died Thursday at 77, according to the Grand Forks Herald. He retired last year. He led the Shanley girls’ team to three consecutive state titles from 2005 to ’07.