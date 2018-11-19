Grace Zumwinkle scored two of her team’s four first-period goals as the Gophers women’s hockey team completed a home-and-home sweep of St. Cloud State with a 7-2 victory on Sunday at Ridder Arena.
After needing overtime to beat the Huskies (4-11-1, 2-8-0 WCHA) on Saturday, the Gophers (11-2-1, 9-2-1-0) quickly turned this one into a rout. Five other players scored goals for the Gophers, who have won four in a row.
The Gophers outshot St. Cloud State 99-35 in the two games and completed a season series sweep of the Huskies.
“Solid effort tonight. Obviously scoring seven is a big deal, especially on such a good goaltender like Emma [Polusny],” coach Brad Frost said.
Zumwinkle’s goals were her team-leading seventh and eighth of the season. Kelly Pannek had a four-point weekend with two goals and two assists.
Polusny made 45 saves for St. Cloud State after a 43-save effort in Game 1.
Brooke Kudirka scored her second goal of the series, and the season, for the Huskies.
News services
