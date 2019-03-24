– For this season, the eastern side of the St. Croix can claim the ultimate bragging rights.

Minnesota’s search for an eighth national championship in women’s hockey came one game short. Facing top-seeded Wisconsin in the national championship game, the second-seeded Gophers lost 2-0 Sunday afternoon as the Badgers claimed their first national title since 2011.

After defeating Cornell 2-0 in the national semifinals, Minnesota’s forwards could not solve Wisconsin goaltender Kristen Campbell, who made 27 saves for the Badgers and was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Campbell, who had shut out both Syracuse and Clarkson in Wisconsin’s previous two NCAA tournament games, added the WCHA regular season champions to her list. The Gophers had several chances during the first two periods to break through and win a third game against the Badgers but were unsuccessful as the team tried to win its first national championship since 2016.

One constant from the season series between the Border Battle rivals was the team who scored first won all five games between Minnesota and the Badgers. Sophia Shaver made it 6-for-6. The Wayzata native took a pass from Presley Norby in front of the net to put the Badgers ahead 1-0 10:20 into the game.

Wisconsin redshirt senior Annie Pankowski, who entered the game with 10 postseason goals, added another shorthanded to double the lead midway through the second period. Gophers redshirt freshman Amy Potomak had an opportunity to tie the game during a Minnesota power play when a loose rebound in front of the net was Campbell’s biggest save of the night.

On the ensuing faceoff, Pankowski went around a pair of Minnesota forwards and beat Gophers goaltender Alex Gulstene short side with a backhand shot for her school-record ninth shorthanded goal.

Gulstene, getting the nod in net over junior Sydney Scobee after shutting out Cornell, continued her strong postseason play. The sophomore finished with 30 saves, stopping second period breakaway attempts by Pankowski and Caitlin Schneider to keep Minnesota within two for most of the game.

The Gophers pulled Gulstene with two minutes left in a last-ditch effort. Alex Woken hit the post before the clock ran out on the team’s national championship dreams.

Wisconsin’s national championship was its fifth overall. The People’s United Center once again failed to be kind to Minnesota, which lost to Clarkson in the 2014 national championship game played in the same building. That game was the only other national championship loss for the Gophers during head coach Brad Frost’s tenure.