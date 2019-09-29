The Gophers women’s hockey team had a much easier time lighting the lamp in its second game of the season than it did in its first.

Taylor Heise had two goals and two assists, Oliva Knowles and Grace Zumwinkle also scored twice and the second-ranked Gophers completed a weekend sweep of Colgate with an 8-1 victory before an announced 1,190 at Ridder Arena on Saturday.

Sarah Potomak had a goal and two assists for the Gophers, who were largely held in check in Friday night’s opener vs. the Raiders (1-2), winning 2-0 despite a 36-14 advantage in shots on goal.

On Saturday, the Gophers outshot Colgate 41-18, but this time they scored early and often, getting three goals in the first period, two in the second and three more in the third.

Heise scored from the high slot only 4 minutes, 9 seconds into the game after a Colgate turnover just within the blue line, and at the 7:30 mark she won a faceoff to Knowles, who shot and scored from just inside the blue line. The Gophers made it 3-0 when Heise threaded a pass to a charging Zumwinkle, who punched it in in front of the net.

