Halvor Houg scored his fifth goal of the season just seconds before halftime off a corner kick to lead host St. Thomas past Pacific Lutheran 1-0 in an NCAA Division III first-round men's soccer match on Saturday.
Aidan Hogan had five saves for the Tommies (15-3-2) against the Lutes (13-6-2).
• Carleton extended its unbeaten streak to 16 matches with a 1-0 victory over Transylvania University in Chicago. Spencer Weeden scored the winning goal for the Knights (16-1-3), who will play No. 3 ranked University of Chicago in the second round.
• Wisconsin-Superior beat Augsburg 1-0 in the other first-round game at St. Thomas. Noah Merritt had the goal for the Yellowjackets (15-3-2); keeper Dalton Vonkaenel had five saves for the shutout.
Tommies women win
Junior Kaley Roberts scored in the fifth minute for No. 16 St. Thomas in a 1-0 win over Knox (Ill.) College in an NCAA Division III first-round game at La Crosse, Wis. Olivia Elvidge had four saves in goal for the Tommies (19-2).
St. Thomas, in the round of 32 for the second consecutive season, will play the host school at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wisconsin-La Crosse advanced by beating Wartburg 2-0.
• No. 15 Wheaton (Ill.) defeated visiting Northwestern (St. Paul) 4-0 on Friday in another first-round match.
U runners get bid
The No. 23 Gophers women's cross-country team received an at-large bid to the 2018 NCAA meet, it was announced Saturday, a day after Minnesota finished third at the Midwest Regional.
"It's awesome. I think this team deserves to be there," Gophers coach Sarah Hopkins said. "… Getting a team to the national meet is not an easy feat. Being one of only 31 teams out of 380-some-odd Division I teams in the country is amazing."
The Gophers return to the national meet — which will be held Saturday in Madison, Wis. — for the 13th time in the past 14 years after placing 19th last season.
UMD wins title
Minnesota Duluth, ranked No. 4 in Division II, defeated visiting Southwest Minnesota State 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 in the championship match of the NSIC volleyball tournament. Kate Berg had 15 kills and Hanna Meyer and Makenzie Morgen 13 apiece for the Bulldogs (27-5); Angela Young led the No. 7 Mustangs (23-8) with 19 kills. The 64-team field for the Division II tournament will be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday on a selection show on NCAA.com.
St. Benedict rallies
Liz Schultz and Madison Weiss each had 14 kills as St. Benedict beat Minnesota-Morris 23-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-16, 15-11 in an NCAA Division III second-round volleyball match in St. Peter, Minn. The Bennies (25-7) hit .593 in the third set and .714 in the fourth to tie the match. Rachel Mathias had 12 kills and Brenna Tinjum 10 for the Cougars (22-11).
Etc.
• Max McHugh of the Gophers won the 200-yard breaststroke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at Purdue in 1:54.20. His time is the fastest in the country this season.
• No. 10 Bemidji State, which beat Minot State 3-1 on Friday, will play visiting Central Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament. … No. 21 Minnesota State Mankato, which edged Emporia State 2-1 in overtime on Friday, will play at Central Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.