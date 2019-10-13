The Gophers women’s basketball team will hold its annual Maroon & Gold Showcase at 4 p.m. Sunday in Williams Arena. The event is free and open to the public.

Fans will be able to watch second-year coach Lindsay Whalen’s team scrimmage in the Barn, get player autographs at the end, and listen to Whalen talk about the upcoming season.

Doors will open at 3 p.m., and seating will be limited to the south sideline of Williams Arena. Parking will be available in the University Avenue ramp, 4th Street ramp, Maroon Lot, Lot 37 and Lot 58 for $5. The Williams Arena bag policy will be in enforced upon entry.

Northern St. volleyball wins big match

No. 8 Northern State defeated No. 11 St. Cloud State 23-25, 25-18, 28-30, 25-21, 15-9 at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud with second place at stake in the NSIC volleyball standings. It was the Wolves’ 11th consecutive win over SCSU in regular-season play, going back to Sept. 15, 2012.

Laura Snyder led the Wolves (14-2, 6-1 NSIC) with 19 kills and 17 digs. Northern State beat No. 4 Minnesota Duluth 3-2 on Friday in Duluth,

Linsey Rachel had 21 kills and 18 digs for the Huskies (14-2, 6-2). St. Cloud State had been 7-0 at home.

U volleyball faces No. 7 Badgers

The No 6 Gophers women’s volleyball team (11-2, 5-0 Big Ten) will put its 10-match winning streak at stake when it faces No. 7 Wisconsin (9-4, 5-0) at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fieldhouse in Madison (BTN).

They are tied for first in the conference with Michigan, a third 5-0 team.

Minnesota is 52-30 all-time against the Badgers, dating back to 1975. Last year the Gophers swept the Badgers 3-0 and 3-1.

One of Wisconsin’s best players is Sydney Hilley, a junior setter who played for Champlin Park in high school. She was a second-team All-America pick last year.

• The Gophers are ranked No. 11 nationally in the first RPI rankings of the season released by the NCAA. Baylor is first. Wisconsin is sixth and Nebraska seventh.