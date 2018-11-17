Gophers women’s basketball gameday

7:30 p.m. vs. San Diego • Williams Arena • 96.7-FM

About the Gophers: The Gophers have won their first two games by an average of 24 points. Opponents have scored just 50 points per game, are shooting just 33.6 percent and are being outrebounded by 12.5 per game. Four players are averaging 10.5 points or better, led by senior guard Kenisha Bell (17.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game). F Taiye Bello has double-doubles in both games, averaging 12.5 points and 15 rebounds.

About the Toreros: San Diego, 17-15 last season, is 1-1 this year, including a victory over Hawaii on Sunday. The Toreros are led by F Patricia Brossman (16.5 points, 6.0 rebounds), G Myah Pace (9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds) and F Kendall Bird (9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds). The Toreros have struggled to score, averaging 58.5 points per game.

Kent Youngblood