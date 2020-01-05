– The game of runs that produced a loss on New Year’s Eve struck the Gophers women’s basketball team again Saturday, this time on the road against Nebraska in a 72-58 loss, in its second straight defeat.

The No. 24 Gophers missed 19 of their first 23 shots, and quickly an 11-point deficit and a raucous Pinnacle Bank Arena were staring Lindsay Whalen’s squad directly in the face.

In those first 10 minutes, Nebraska (12-2, 2-1) also didn’t make the turnovers that the Gophers have typically created in their opponents. Whalen’s team had forced an average of 18.4 turnovers per game coming in, but the Huskers committed a lowly two in the first half.

With all momentum in Nebraska’s direction, the Gophers made a run of their own.

Gadiva Hubbard scored five straight points for the Gophers (11-3, 1-2), who scored 12 of 16 points in one stretch to cut the deficit to four with 2:56 left in the half.

Then another run came, this time not in the Gophers’ favor.

Gophers women at Nebraska Thursday: 7 p.m. vs. Northwestern (no TV)

Nebraska scored the next eight points and, after a Gophers buzzer-beater to end the half, took a nine-point lead to the locker room.

Kate Cain proved to be a large issue for an undersized Gophers, getting 19 points and 14 rebounds.

The Gophers got outrebounded 26-19 in the first half, prompting Whalen to turn to a two-post lineup instead of the four-outside, one-inside approach that she used at the start.

Taiye and Kehinde Bello were the posts on the floor for most of the second half, and Taiye scored 14 points.

The adjustment worked early in the half, when a set play led to a back screen and easy layup.

Nebraska’s nine-point halftime lead was cut to five early in the third quarter and it looked like the Gophers were getting a grasp on the game.

Then came another run from the Huskers.

Four straight baskets, two of them from beyond the arc, put Minnesota in its deepest hole of the game, 45-30.

Minnesota turned to full-court pressure, but Nebraska hit its stride shooting, making five three-poointers in the second half.

After the Gophers’ loss to Ohio State, Taiye Bello talked about the importance of bouncing back in the Big Ten. Instead the Gophers’ four-game road winning streak went down the drain.

Destiny Pitts, averaging 17.1 points coming in, didn’t get anything after scoring 26 in the Gophers’ previous game. She scored 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting and didn’t score until the second quarter.