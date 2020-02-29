Taiye Bello by the numbers

Rebounds

• 260 in 2019-20, 9.6 average; 978 in career, 8.2 average (42 games with at least 10 rebounds, 14 with at least 15, eight with at least 18, two with more than 20).

• Program-record 449 career offensive boards (including program-record 152 last season).

• Needs 22 more rebounds to become the fifth Gophers player with 1,000 and the fifth player with 1,000 rebounds and 900 points.

Double-doubles

11 in 2019-20, 26 in career.