The members of coach Lindsay Whalen’s first recruiting class all signed letters of intent Wednesday.

The class is made up of guards Jasmine Powell, Detroit Country Day School, and Sara Scalia, Stillwater; post players Grace Cumming, Des Moines (Iowa) Roosevelt, and Klarke Sconiers, Christ the King (New York); and wing Justice Ross, Des Moines East.

Powell — a high school teammate of Gophers sophomore Destiny Pitts — is a four-star recruit who was ranked the 78th-best player in the class by ESPN.

The other recruits are all three-star recruits.

Sconiers is ranked 18th among post players. Scalia is ranked as the 56th-best guard in the country. Cumming is the 42nd-ranked post player in the country. Ross is the 33rd-ranked wing player.

“With four seniors graduating this spring, this class addresses some needs to our roster,’’ Whalen said in a news release, ‘’and adds some depth in both the guard and post positions.’’