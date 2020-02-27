6:30 p.m. at No. 18 Iowa • No TV, 96.7-FM

U returns to house of horrors

Preview: The Gophers (15-12, 5-11 Big Ten) bring a four-game losing streak into their final regular-season road game. The Gophers, who lost to Indiana 75-69 on Saturday at Williams Arena, are 3-5 in Big Ten road games this season. Iowa (22-5, 13-3) is coming off a 100-57 victory over Penn State on Saturday in Iowa City. The victory improved the Hawkeyes’ home record this season to 14-0. Iowa rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to edge the Gophers 76-75 in Minneapolis on Jan. 16.

Players to watch: G Jasmine Powell, who is averaging 12 points per game, has scored has scored at least 20 points in four of the past five games. F Taiye Bello is averaging 12 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. G Jasmine Brunson, who is averaging 9.3 points, scored 14 points on Saturday, making a career-high 10 of 12 free throws. G Kathleen Doyle leads the Hawkeyes in scoring (18.4 points per game). C Monika Czinano, a 6-3 sophomore from Watertown-Mayer, is averaging 15.1 points per game. Czinano is shooting a Division I-leading 70.2% from the field. G Makenzie Meyer is averaging 14.3 points and shooting 40.9% from three-point range.

Numbers: The Hawkeyes have won 35 consecutive home games. The streak started with a 92-84 victory over the Gophers on Feb. 4, 2018. The Gophers have lost nine straight in Iowa City since January of 2007.

JOEL RIPPEL