6:30 p.m. vs. Ohio State • BTN, 96.7-FM

Teams vie to turn conference tide

Gophers update: The Gophers have lost two consecutive and six of seven since opening Big Ten Conference play and are coming off a 64-53 loss Thursday to Purdue. The Gophers have had a hard time scoring during stretches of losses, particularly in the second half. Minnesota stands 10th in the Big Ten in scoring and 12th in shooting percentage (39.5) in conference play and are 14th in three-point percentage (27.3). F/G Destiny Pitts is coming off a strong game vs. Purdue, having made five of 11 three-pointers while scoring 19 points. G Kenisha Bell scored 17 points Thursday and had two more steals; she has been added to the midseason watch list for the Naismith women’s defensive player of the year award. She is tied for the Big Ten lead in steals (2.1 per game).

Buckeyes update: The Buckeyes are 3-5 in the conference — a half-game ahead of the Gophers — after having dropped a second consecutive game, losing to Maryland at home Thursday. Before those losses, Ohio State had won three in a row — vs. Indiana and Michigan State at home and at Penn State. Like the Gophers, the Buckeyes have struggled to score — they are 13th in the league in scoring (61.4) and eighth in field-goal percentage (39.9). The Buckeyes are led by freshman Dorka Juhasz, a 6-4 forward from Hungary who averages 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds. G Carly Santoro averages 10.9 points and is the team’s leading three-point threat.

Kent Youngblood