8 p.m. vs. New Hampshire at Williams Arena (BTN Plus online, 96.7 KFAN Plus)
About the Gophers: This is the first game for coach Lindsay Whalen, and the fans have responded with a sellout. The Gophers are coming off a 24-9 season, one in which they tied for third place in the Big Ten Conference at 11-5 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Two starters, senior G Kenisha Bell and sophomore G/F Destiny Pitts, and four of the five top scorers return from that team, though junior G Gadiva Hubbard is currently rehabbing from foot surgery.
About New Hampshire: The Wildcats are coming off the best two-year run (26-6 last year and 19-12 in 2016-17) in the program’s history. The team is young with seven freshmen on the 13-player roster; of the 13 players, only four players saw playing time last season. The team is led by captain and junior F Ashley Storey, who missed last year because of an injury, along with sophomore G Amanda Torres and G Alli Gribbin, the team’s lone senior.
Kent Youngblood
