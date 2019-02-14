5 p.m. at Purdue • BTN, 96.7-FM

Looking to split with Purdue

Preview: The Gophers (17-7, 6-7 Big Ten) have a four-game winning streak after outlasting Northwestern 73-64 in overtime at Williams Arena on Sunday. It was the Gophers’ first overtime game of the season. Purdue (16-10, 7-6) is coming off a 67-61 loss at Nebraska on Sunday. The loss was the fourth in five games since the Boilermakers defeated the Gophers 64-53 on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers are 12-2 at home this season. The Gophers won at Purdue last year 78-74.

Players to watch: Senior G Kenisha Bell, who leads the Gophers in scoring at 19 points per game, had 24 points and 11 rebounds Sunday. Sophomore G/F Destiny Pitts, who scored 21 points the last game, is averaging 13.9 per game. Junior G Jasmine Brunson, who had 14 on Sunday, is averaging eight points. G Karissa McLaughlin, a sophomore who led Purdue with 17 points against the Gophers on Jan. 24, is averaging a team-high 15.6 points per game. G Dominique Oden, a junior, is averaging 15.3 while F Ae’Rianna Harris, a 6-1 junior, is averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Numbers: The Boilermakers have won at least 20 games and reached the NCAA tournament nine times in Coach Sharon Versyp’s 12 seasons. The Gophers’ victory on Sunday was the 700th in program history. Since the 1971-72 season, the Gophers have a 700-663 record.

joel rippel