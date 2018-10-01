GOPHERS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL KEY DATES
Monday: Start of practice
Nov. 9: Season opener, vs. New Hampshire
Nov. 29: ACC/Big Ten Challenge game, vs. Syracuse
Dec. 28: Big Ten opener, vs. Wisconsin
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' Whalen wants to redecorate office with new mementos
The office of the new women's basketball coach shows off past successes. She hopes keepsakes from future triumphs soon cover those walls.
Gophers
Minnesota Scene: Rutgers beats Gophers in soccer on overtime goal
Rutgers got a goal from midfielder Adora Moneme in the 105th minute and defeated the Gophers soccer team 2-1 in two overtimes.
Twins
Souhan: Mauer stars in the perfect script
If this is the end to the Twins star's career, he made sure to provide an ideal ending.
Twins
Mauer's surprise catching appearance came together quickly
Joe Mauer's catching appearance provided a thrill to Twins fans.
Twins
Can Twins replace Mauer as the face of the franchise?
In looking ahead to a potentially Mauer-less 2019 season, this much is obvious: The Twins do not have someone ready to take his place in that role.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.