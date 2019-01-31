7 p.m. at Northwestern • No TV, 96.7-FM
Preview: The game will be streamed live on BTN Plus. The Gophers (13-7, 2-7 Big Ten) are coming off a 65-55 loss to Ohio State at home on Monday. The loss was the seventh in the past eight games for the Gophers, who led 28-25 at halftime. Northwestern (13-7, 6-3) is coming off a 64-56 come-from-behind victory at Illinois on Sunday. The Wildcats outscored Illinois 21-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for their fourth consecutive victory. The Gophers have won the past two meetings with the Wildcats. The Gophers won 90-63 at Northwestern last season.
Players to watch: Gophers G/F Destiny Pitts is 10-for-20 from three-point range in the past two games. On the season, Pitts is shooting 34 percent on three-point attempts. F Taiye Bello had 18 rebounds Monday — the sixth time she has had at least 18 rebounds in a game this season. Bello is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game. G Lindsey Pulliam, a 5-10 sophomore, leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.8). F Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, a 6-2 senior, is averaging 11.5 points and 11 rebounds. F/C Abi Scheid, a 6-2 junior from Elk River, is averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Numbers: Through Tuesday, the Gophers ranked fourth in Division I in free-throw attempts (471) and seventh in free throws made (319). Gophers G Kenisha Bell ranks third in free-throw attempts (163) and sixth in free throws made (111).
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.