7 p.m. at Northwestern • No TV, 96.7-FM

Preview: The game will be streamed live on BTN Plus. The Gophers (13-7, 2-7 Big Ten) are coming off a 65-55 loss to Ohio State at home on Monday. The loss was the seventh in the past eight games for the Gophers, who led 28-25 at halftime. Northwestern (13-7, 6-3) is coming off a 64-56 come-from-behind victory at Illinois on Sunday. The Wildcats outscored Illinois 21-5 in the fourth quarter to rally for their fourth consecutive victory. The Gophers have won the past two meetings with the Wildcats. The Gophers won 90-63 at Northwestern last season.

Players to watch: Gophers G/F Destiny Pitts is 10-for-20 from three-point range in the past two games. On the season, Pitts is shooting 34 percent on three-point attempts. F Taiye Bello had 18 rebounds Monday — the sixth time she has had at least 18 rebounds in a game this season. Bello is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game. G Lindsey Pulliam, a 5-10 sophomore, leads the Wildcats in scoring (16.8). F Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, a 6-2 senior, is averaging 11.5 points and 11 rebounds. F/C Abi Scheid, a 6-2 junior from Elk River, is averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Numbers: Through Tuesday, the Gophers ranked fourth in Division I in free-throw attempts (471) and seventh in free throws made (319). Gophers G Kenisha Bell ranks third in free-throw attempts (163) and sixth in free throws made (111).

JOEL RIPPEL