7 p.m. vs. Bryant • No TV, 96.7-FM

Gophers win streak at four

Gophers update: After dropping their season opener, Minnesota has won four straight, including a come-from-behind 71-60 victory over Montana State on Saturday, a game they finished on a 36-16 run over the final 16 minutes. Junior F Destiny Pitts has scored 48 points in the past two games and, at 17 points per game, is tied for fourth in the Big Ten Conference in scoring. She is shooting 47.2% on three-pointers, having made 17 of 36. She scored a season-high 26 points Saturday. F Taiye Bello is averaging 13.0 points and 9.6 rebounds, getting double-doubles in three of five games. Freshman G Jasmine Powell has come off the bench to average 14 points, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals in four straight victories. The Gophers have forced 111 turnovers in five games.

Bulldogs update: The 1-4 Bulldogs — who are based in Smithfield, R.I., — have lost four straight games, including a five-point loss to the same Vermont team the Gophers beat by 32 points Nov. 10. Bryant, a member of the Northeast Conference, lost at Illinois by 69-55 on Sunday. Bryant is led by freshman G Nicole Gallagher (12.2 points and 3.4 assists per game) and senior G/F Sydney Holloway (11.0 points, 11.4 rebounds). Mary Burke is in her 29th season as the Bulldogs coach. The Bulldogs’ first season in Division I was the 2008-09 season.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD