Five days after it lost its season opener to Missouri State at home, the 23rd-ranked Gophers women’s basketball countered with a lopsided 90-56 victory over Vermont Sunday at Williams Arena.

Former Stillwater High School star and freshman guard Sara Scalia started her first college game on an afternoon when her team led 23-9 by late in the first quarter and by as many as 27 points before halftime.

She had nine points, seven rebounds and two assists while playing 28 minutes.

– Powell’s former high-school teammate in Detroit – added 16 points.

Vermont senior forward Hanna Crymble led the Catamounts with 22 points. She played high-school ball at Champlin Park and received a spirited round of applause from family and friends seated behind the visitor’s bench when she was subbed out of the game in its final two minutes.

On Tuesday, the Gophers lost that season opener 77-69 to a Missouri State team that returned four starters and 12 players total from a team that reached the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 last season.

Sara Scalia (14) was fouled by Vermont forward Abby Settelmeyer (25) while shooting in the fourth quarter. Scalia finished with 9 points.

Gophers second-year coach Lindsay Whalen lamented her team's slow start, its 41-21 rebounding deficit and lack of defense played in that game. On Sunday, it outrebounded its America East opponent 41-32 and limited Vermont to 24 first-half points.