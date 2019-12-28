gophers women’s basketball gameday

3 p.m. at Penn State • No TV, 96.7-FM

U looks to extend run vs. Penn State

Preview: For the second consecutive season, the Gophers head into conference play with a winning streak of at least 10 games. The Gophers, who were 11-0 going into the Big Ten last season, defeated Lehigh 77-49 last Saturday for their 10th consecutive victory since losing to Missouri State in their season opener. Penn State (6-5), in its first season under Roseville native Carolyn Kieger, is coming off an 88-65 victory over Sacred Heart last Sunday.

Players to watch: Junior G/F Destiny Pitts leads the Gophers in scoring (15.9 points per game) and is shooting 45.3% from three-point range. Senior F Taiye Bello is averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Junior G Gadiva Hubbard is averaging 12.8 points and shooting 42.6% on three-pointers. Nittany Lions G Kamaria McDaniel, a junior, is second in scoring among Big Ten players (18.0 points per game). McDaniel scored 40 in the Nittany Lions’ 78-73 victory over Pittsburgh on Dec. 5. Senior G Siyeh Frazier is averaging 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Freshman G Makenna Marisa is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 assists per game.

Numbers: The Gophers have won four consecutive — seven of the past eight — against Penn State. The Nittany Lions lead the series 28-19. The Gophers won 97-67 last season (Feb. 17) at Williams Arena.

Joel rippel