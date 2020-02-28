The No. 3-ranked Gophers women's hockey team, seeded second in the WCHA playoffs, will face St. Cloud State, seeded seventh, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Ridder Arena in the first game of a best-of-three, first round series.

Minnesota (25-5-3, 17-5-2-1 WCHA) has won 12 consecutive games over the Huskies, including four this season by a combined margin of 14-3.

The only close game was the Gophers' 4-2 home win on Oct. 20 when Minnesota scored three goals in the third period.

One key to Minnesota's success was senior Sydney Scobee, the WCHA's top goaltender with a 1.63 goals-against average, 17 wins and six shutouts in 24 conference games.

Six Gophers made the one of the four All-WCHA teams. Scobee made the first team, defenseman Emily Brown and forward Grace Zumwinkle made the second team, forwards Sarah Potomak and Taylor Heise made the third team, and defenseman Madeline Wethington the rookie team.

The Huskies (6-23-4, 2-21-1) had only one player honored. Forward Klara Hymlarova was on the rookie team.

News Services