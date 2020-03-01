It was a tough way to finish the regular season, a difficult setting for Senior Day at Williams Arena.

The Gophers women’s basketball team hosted one of the hottest teams in women’s basketball Sunday. Maryland entered the game having won 13 straight by an average of 25-plus points per game needing a win to win the top seed in next week’s Big Ten Conference tournament.

The Gophers entered the game on a five-game losing streak, already locked into to a first-day tournament game against Penn State Wednesday.

So what happened wasn’t a surprise: Maryland won. Even so, the final was rather stunning: Maryland 99, Gophers 44.

It was Minnesota’s most one-sided loss since a 55-point loss to a fourth-ranked team from Auburn on Nov. 29, 1986.

Maryland (25-4 overall, 16-2 in the Big Ten) won its fifth conference championship in the six years since joining the Big Ten. The Gophers finished the regular season 15-4 overall, 5-13 in the Big Ten.

The Terrapins, who appear to be in the competition for a top-four seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, looked every bit the team that has rampaged through the conference over the last seven weeks. Maryland is big, athletic, deep.

Maryland got 22 points from Taylor Mikesell and 17 from freshman Ashley Owusu — whom Maryland coach Brenda Frese left in the game until the end — had 17.

The Gophers were led by Sara Scalia’s 10 points. Gadiva Hubbard had eight.

Minnesota made its first three shots and had an early 6-1 lead. But it didn’t last. Minnesota went 12-for-51 the rest of the way, with 35 turnovers Maryland turned into 37 points.