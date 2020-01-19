With the Minneapolis skyline as a backdrop for the 14th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota, the No. 1 Gophers women’s hockey team beat No. 5 Ohio State 2-1 on Saturday at Parade Stadium to get a split in the WCHA series. The Gophers’ Amy Potomak, above right, scored the game’s first goal, while teammate Emily Oden broke a 1-1 tie in the second. Gophers goalie Sydney Scobee, above left, made 29 saves, giving up only a first-period goal. “Definitely three points are huge,” Scobee said. “… The toes are real numb, but everything else is OK. Still fun, though, a ton of fun.” It was 5 degrees at game time. Gigi Marvin and Krissy Wendell, two former Gophers stars, were guest commentators for Fox Sports North on Saturday. This was the Gophers’ second outdoor game and their first as part of Hockey Day; the first was on Jan. 17, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium.