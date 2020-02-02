Mark one up for defense.

Sunday at Williams Arena against Rutgers, the Gophers women’s basketball team shot 32.1 percent overall, made just seven of 27 threes and saw the Scarlet Knights turn their 26 turnovers into 29 points.

But they won.

It took time. Actually a lot of time. Two overtimes. But the Gophers emerged with a 73-71 victory.

Minnesota was led by a monster game from Taiye Bello, who had 19 points and 22 rebounds. Her two free throws at the end of regulation forced the first overtime. Her block of Arelle Guirantes’ shot preserved a tie and forced a second overtime. Then she hit five of seven free throws in the second OT.

Jasmine Powell scored 19 points with five rebounds and four assists. Gadiva Hubbard had 17 points, making five of nine three-pointers.

Gophers forward Taiye Bello drove into Rutgers center Maori Davenport in the first quarter. Bello had 19 points and 22 rebounds in Minnesota's 73-71 double-overtime victory at Williams Arena on Sunday.

Rutgers was led by Guirantes, who had 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Khadaizhe Sanders had 17 points. Tekia Mack had 16.

With the score tied a 63, Bello hit one of two free throws with 3:31 left. She missed the second, but sister Kehinde Bello got the rebound. With the shot clock winding down, Taiye got the ball and shot from behind the arc, and was fouled. She made all three free throws with 3:17 left to give the Gophers a four-point lead.

Fouled at the other end, Mack hit one of two free throws with 2:43 left, cutting the Gophers’ lead to three.

Powell missed a three. At the other end Guirantes missed a three and the Gophers got the ball with 1:41 left in the ensuing tie-up.

The Gophers were stymied by the Rutgers press into a backcourt violation, but then they forced a turnovers of their own, regaining possession. Fouled at the other end, Taiye Bello one of two free throws with 50.8 seconds left, putting the Gophers up 68-64 with 50.8 seconds left.

The Gophers were still up 72-68 when Mael Gilles banked home a three with 5.4 seconds left, pulling Rutgers within a point.

But, out of a time out, Sara Scalia was fouled before the clock even started. Wth 5.4 seconds left, she hit the first, but missed the second. Rutgers was able to get a shot off but it bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

It was the second straight win for the Gophers, who are now 14-8 overall, 4-7 in the Big Ten. Rutgers is now 16-5 and 6-4.

The Gophers were down seven in the fourth quarter after a 7-0 Rutgers run put them up 47-40.

Minnesota came back in stops and starts. Down four late, Hubbard hit a three-pointer with 23 seconds left to make it a one-point game. At the other end Khadaizha Sanders hit one of two free throws. Sara Scalia threw the inbounds three quarters the way down the court to Bello, who was fouled with 3.9 seconds left. She drained both to force overtime.

Down four early in the first overtime session — all four on Guirantes free throws — the Gophers held Rutgers scoreless for the final 4-plus minutes of overtime.

Powell hit two free throws with 2:47 left. Then Bello scored on a put-back of Powell’s miss with 33.7 seconds left to tie the game. Kehinde Bello blocked Guirantes at the other end, giving the Gophers another possession, but Powell missed in the lane, forcing a second overtime.