– The Gophers women’s basketball taem cured its Big Ten woes with balanced scoring and stellar defense Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena.

The Gophers held Purdue to 36.1% shooting and forced 20 turnovers in a 72-59 victory that ended a five-game losing streak.

The Gophers started and ended strong, jumping out to a 16-4 lead early before the Boilermakers used a 12-0 run to tie the score by the end of the first quarter.

With the score tied at 43-43, the Gophers went on an 11-0 run to end the third quarter and carried that momentum to the finish.

The Gophers (12-6, 2-5 Big Ten), whose leading scorer Destiny Pitts announced Thursday that she is transferring, got a game-high 18 points from freshman guard Sara Scalia. She was one of five Minnesota players to score in double figures. Gadiva Hubbard scored 17 points, Jasmine Brunson added 13 and Jasmine Powell and Taiye Bello chipped in 10 apiece.

It marked the Gophers’ first victory since Dec. 28 at Penn State. The Gophers had since dropped five in a row, including four that were decided by three points or less.