– This time, the Gophers held on.

The Gophers women’s basketball team had let halftime leads slip away in its past four losses, but on Thursday night it reversed recent history and defeated Northwestern 61-54 at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Gophers (14-7, 3-7 Big Ten) got a much-needed victory after losing three in a row and seven of eight. And they did it with foul-plagued Taiye Bello on the bench for half of the game.

Northwestern (13-8, 6-4) had won four in a row.

Destiny Pitts led the Gophers with 19 points, Kenisha Bell had 17, and Jasmine Brunson added 14 to go with five assists and four steals. Bell also had four steals.

Bello did not play in the second quarter and went back to the bench just 5:50 into the third quarter when she picked up her fourth foul. Still, the Gophers took a 48-37 lead into the fourth quarter after leading by only two at halftime.

The Gophers have won four of the past five meetings with the Wildcats, including the past three.

News services