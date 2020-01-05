The No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey team scored four goals in the second period to defeat Yale 6-3 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena in the first game of a nonconference series.

The first three goals for Minnesota (16-1-3) came in a span of 2 minutes, 24 seconds of the middle period. Sarah Potomak got the first goal at 6:05, intercepting a pass in the offensive end and walking in from the righe side. Her sister, Amy, got the next goal. Then after Claire Dalton of Yale (7-7) scored the first of her two goals, Emily Oden made it 3-1 on a rebound at 8:29.

Sophomore defenseman Crystalyn Hengler got the fourth goal for Minneota on a shot from the left point at 17:17.

Abigail Boreen made it 5-1 Gophers early in the third on a rebound shot from in front. Grace Zumwinkle got Minnesota’s final goal.