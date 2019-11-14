8 p.m. vs. Wisconsin, Maturi Pavilion • BTN, no radio

First place in Big Ten at stake

Gophers update: Minnesota comes home for four consecutive matches after playing five of its past six away. The fifth-ranked Gophers are 19-3 overall and at 13-1 tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten. The only conference blemish for the Gophers is Wisconsin’s three-set sweep Oct. 13 in Madison. The Gophers have won eight consecutive matches since then. … Coach Hugh McCutcheon calls setter Kylie Miller still day-to-day; she has played only two matches since Sept. 27 because of a medical issue. “We’re still optimistic she can get back and be part of this season,” he said. “Certainly that’s her intention as well. We’ve just got to see what the doctors say.”

Wisconsin update: The seventh-ranked Badgers are 17-5 overall and their only conference loss was in four sets to Ohio State last weekend. Badgers defensive specialist Lauren Barnes will face her former teammates for the second time. She transferred from the Gophers after last season.

