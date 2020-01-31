7 p.m. Friday (FSN), 8 p.m. Saturday (FSN+) • 1130-AM/103.5-FM

U hoping to continue surge in Madison

Gophers at a glance: The Gophers (10-10-4, 5-5-4-3 Big Ten), who are coming off a home sweep of Ohio State last weekend, have won three straight games and are 5-1-1 in their past seven. F Brannon McManus, who had six points (two goals, four assists) in the sweep of Ohio State, leads current Gophers with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 career games against the Badgers. When the teams met in Minneapolis in November, the Gophers won the series opener 4-1. After a 3-3 tie the next night, the Badgers won in a shootout. The Gophers are 3-4-2 on the road this season.

Badgers at a glance: Wisconsin (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1) is in last place in the Big Ten. The Badgers, who split with Notre Dame on the road last weekend (winning 6-4, losing 5-2), have won three of their past five games. Freshman F Cole Caufield leads the team in scoring with 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists). D Wyatt Kalynuk has 20 points (six goals, 14 assists). F Roman Ahcan, a sophomore who played at Burnsville High School, is second on the Badgers in goals with 10 and has 18 points.

Numbers: Gophers D Tyler Nanne is expected to play in his 100th career game this weekend.

